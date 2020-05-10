Suspect located in Vancouver child luring attempt

Vancouver police say they have located a possible suspect in an attempted child luring incident in the city’s Point Grey neighbourhood on Wednesday.
Police would not say if a suspect has been arrested, but said there was no risk to the public.
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m., while a 12-year-old girl was riding her bike on West 6th Avenue between Trimble and Sasamat streets.
Police say a man with a grey or silver car asked her to “come into my car.”
The girl rode home on her bike and told her mother what happened, according to police.
Do police have the tools they need to pursue child luring?
