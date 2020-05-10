Menu

Crime

Suspect located in Vancouver child luring attempt

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 10, 2020 12:09 pm
Vancouver police on the scene, searching for evidence.
Vancouver police on the scene, searching for evidence. Clatyon Little | Global News

Vancouver police say they have located a possible suspect in an attempted child luring incident in the city’s Point Grey neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Police would not say if a suspect has been arrested, but said there was no risk to the public.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m., while a 12-year-old girl was riding her bike on West 6th Avenue between Trimble and Sasamat streets.

Police say a man with a grey or silver car asked her to “come into my car.”

The girl rode home on her bike and told her mother what happened, according to police.

