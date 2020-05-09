Coronavirus: Saskatoon mayor asks city to celebrate essential workers on Saturday

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark is asking residents to show their appreciation for front-line staff working during the coronavirus pandemic, on Saturday evening at 7 p.m.

“Essential service workers have been putting their health at risk for weeks, to keep us safe,” Clark said in a statement.

The release said Clark hopes city residents stand on their lawns or balconies to cheer, sing and make noise for everyone who has been working “to keep our city running and protect our community,” during the novel coronavirus pandemic, from paramedics to grocery store employees.

“They have been responding to emergencies, tending to patients, cleaning facilities, and enabling us to have clean drinking water and access to food. In difficult times like these, it is important to show kindness to one another and to have each other’s backs. This is a way for us to show our thanks.”

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.