Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 9

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday:

Ontario reports lowest case increase in over a month

Ontario reported 346 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 19,944.

It’s the lowest reported increase in cases since April 6, when 306 cases were announced. On April 29, 347 cases were reported.

Fifty-nine new deaths were also announced on Saturday, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 1,599.

Nearly 14,400 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 72.1 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Snowbirds postpone flyover due to snow

The Snowbirds aerobatics team postponed their southern Ontario flyover on Saturday due to winter-like weather conditions.

The Snowbirds are doing a cross-country tour, saluting Canadians amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The team was scheduled to fly over parts of the GTA, but announced they would stay grounded for the day due to the weather.

The Ontario government is beginning to allow access to its provincial parks for day use activities as of Monday, almost three weeks earlier than previously announced.

Access will be limited to walking, hiking, biking and bird watching, the government said. Camping and access to beaches will remain closed.

“As we continue to make progress in our fight to stop the spread of COVID-19, we are carefully and cautiously reopening the province, starting with certain businesses and retailers, and now our provincial parks and conservation reserves,” Premier Doug Ford said in a statement Saturday.

School employees allowed to redeploy to congregate care

Ontario has implemented an emergency order allowing school employees to be voluntarily redeployed to congregate care settings amid the coronavirus pandemic in a bid to alleviate staffing shortages.

The government said settings like hospitals, long-term care homes, retirement homes and women’s shelters are in need of staff including custodial and maintenance workers.

Provincial government announces support for child-care centres

The provincial government said it will help cover operating costs for child-care providers and waive their licensing fees in an effort to keep them from permanently shutting during the COVID-19 crisis.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said Saturday that the government will give out funding on a case-by-case basis and has not earmarked a set amount of money for the initiative.

— With files from The Canadian Press