Crime

Police find suspicious package in north Edmonton to be ‘non-hazardous’

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted May 9, 2020 1:57 pm
An Edmonton police service vehicle.
An Edmonton police service vehicle. File/Global News

Edmonton police shut down an area in the north end of the city for part of Saturday morning to investigate a suspicious package, which they later confirmed was “non-hazardous.”

The EPS Bomb Detail were called in to investigate a suspicious package at the Northgate Transit Centre around 9:20 Saturday morning.

READ MORE: Edmonton police seek tips after dozens of bus shelters vandalized

Their investigation determined it was not a hazard to the public.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area at 137 Avenue, between 97 Street and Northgate Mall, as it was blocked off while police investigated.

Around 11:15 a.m., police reopened the roads to drivers.

Several roads were closed down in north Edmonton Saturday morning as police investigated a suspicious package. .
Several roads were closed down in north Edmonton Saturday morning as police investigated a suspicious package. . Julien Fournier / Global News

Buses travelling via the Northgate Transit Centre were also being rerouted amid the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

 

