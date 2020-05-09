Police find suspicious package in north Edmonton to be ‘non-hazardous’

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Edmonton police shut down an area in the north end of the city for part of Saturday morning to investigate a suspicious package, which they later confirmed was “non-hazardous.”

The EPS Bomb Detail were called in to investigate a suspicious package at the Northgate Transit Centre around 9:20 Saturday morning.

READ MORE: Edmonton police seek tips after dozens of bus shelters vandalized

Their investigation determined it was not a hazard to the public.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area at 137 Avenue, between 97 Street and Northgate Mall, as it was blocked off while police investigated.

Around 11:15 a.m., police reopened the roads to drivers.

Several roads were closed down in north Edmonton Saturday morning as police investigated a suspicious package. . Julien Fournier / Global News

Buses travelling via the Northgate Transit Centre were also being rerouted amid the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement