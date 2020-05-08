Senators: ‘Options’ coming for ticktholders

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators say they will offer options for ticket holders looking for refunds or credits as the NHL season remains on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team said in a release that it will contact season ticket holders next week with information on how to obtain refunds for games scheduled during the remainder of the 2019-2020 NHL campaign, or details on how to get a credit toward a renewal for next season.

Those who purchased tickets through ticketmaster.ca can requests refunds or credits applicable to games next season through the ticket seller’s website. The Canadian Tire Centre box office will accommodate requests when it reopens.

Specific details were not provided in the release.

The 2019-20 season has been on hold since March 12, though no games have been officially cancelled as of yet. However, teams will likely be playing in arenas without fans if and when the season resumes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2020.