COVID-19 outbreaks over at Extendicare Lakefield, Peterborough Retirement Residence; 4 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health has declared outbreaks over at two facilities, while saying there are four new cases of novel coronavirus in its jurisdiction on Thursday.

In its situation report, the health unit stated outbreaks are over at Peterborough Retirement Residence and Extendicare Lakefield. They were initially declared on April 27.

An outbreak remains in effect at St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough, which was declared in late March.

The health unit also reports 71 confirmed cases, an increase of four since Wednesday. The health unit serves the City and County of Peterborough, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Of the 71 confirmed cases, 56 have new been resolved — an increase of seven since the last update 24-hours earlier, or approximately 79 per cent of the cases.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been two deaths due to COVID-19 complications, the health unit reports.

2:09 Protecting Peterborough seniors from COVID-19 Protecting Peterborough seniors from COVID-19

The health unit notes it has tested “over 4,800” individuals but exact data is not available.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Peterborough Public Health and its partners are currently testing in long-term care homes and retirement homes. This is rapidly increasing the number of tests performed and causing a delay in our ability to accurately report these figures,” the health unit stated. “Current data will be provided as soon as possible.”