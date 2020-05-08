‘Press on Winnipeg’ artwork and signs pop up during COVID-19 pandamic

Send this page to someone via email

Keep calm and carry on — a common saying, and much like that message, a similar one is being spread across Winnipeg.

“‘Press on Winnipeg.’ We’re a couple of guys that got together, and in this environment of COVID we thought it would be good to start spreading a positive message,” said the founders of the group, who wish to remain anonymous.

Press on Winnipeg signs have been popping up around the city. The two Winnipeggers have now created an Instagram account, posting pictures of their artwork and sparking conversations with their followers. They say the response from people has been overwhelming.

“I’ve been inspired by those people who have reached out to us as well. It’s really made me think more about how we can be intentional about talking about the different social issues in the city,” said Press on Winnipeg.

While out on a walk, if you’ve think you’ve seen some of the artwork around the city prior to the current COVID-19 measures, you’re not mistaken.

“About 10 years ago I was walking past the old train bridge by the Goldeyes stadium, right at the top and I thought, that would be a fantastic place to put something,” said Press on Winnipeg founder.

Press on Winnipeg signs and slogans around the city. Press on Winnipeg

The group says they’ve now posted nearly 300 signs across Winnipeg for people to enjoy.

