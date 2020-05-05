Former Joseph Brant Hospital employee charged with two counts of sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

A former employee of Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, Ont., has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Halton regional police allege the incidents involved a 50-year-old man and his co-workers between 2012 and 2019.

They say the man worked as a porter and orderly during that time.

Police say the man knew his alleged victims.

Police are asking anyone with more information to contact them at 905-465-8747.

