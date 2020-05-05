Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Former Joseph Brant Hospital employee charged with two counts of sexual assault

By The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2020 8:42 am
Halton police have laid charges connected to sexual assault incidents tied to workers at Joseph Brant Hospital between 2012 and 2019.
Halton police have laid charges connected to sexual assault incidents tied to workers at Joseph Brant Hospital between 2012 and 2019. @jo_brant

A former employee of Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, Ont., has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Halton regional police allege the incidents involved a 50-year-old man and his co-workers between 2012 and 2019.

READ MORE: Hamilton gift maker’s ‘ear savers’ a hit with health-care workers wearing PPE masks

They say the man worked as a porter and orderly during that time.

Police say the man knew his alleged victims.

Police are asking anyone with more information to contact them at 905-465-8747.

Coronavirus: Burlington places limit on drive-by parade participants
Coronavirus: Burlington places limit on drive-by parade participants
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Sexual AssaultBurlingtonHalton Regional PoliceJoseph Brant Hospitalsexual assault at joseph brant hospital
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.