Saskatchewan records its highest one-day total of new coronavirus cases

As Saskatchewan enters Phase 1 of its reopening plan, the province recorded its highest one-day total of new coronavirus cases.

Health officials reported 34 new cases on Monday — 29 in the far north, four in the north and one in the Saskatoon region.

There are now 467 total cases in the province, 154 which are considered active.

Eleven people are in hospital, with four people in intensive care — three in Saskatoon and one in the north. Five people in Saskatoon and two in the north are receiving inpatient care.

Two more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 307.

The outbreak in the far north continues to spread. All of the 29 new cases in the far north are in La Loche and the surrounding communities.

The majority of the active cases in the province — 97 — are in the far north, out of 110 total cases in the region.

The north region now has 35 active cases out of 93 overall cases, while the Saskatoon region has 162 total cases and 17 active cases.

No new cases were reported in the Regina, central or south regions.

There have been six deaths reported in Saskatchewan due to COVID-19.

Phase 1 of Reopening Saskatchewan started on Monday, with the exception of La Loche and Lloydminster where outbreaks have been declared.

People can now access medical services that were previous restricted, access boat launches at provincial parks, and start reserving campsites.

Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, are providing an update on the coronavirus situation at 2:30 p.m. CT.

