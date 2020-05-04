You’re right, April was cold in Waterloo Region, according to UW Weather Station

Send this page to someone via email

After Waterloo Region residents were blessed with a warm March, they were punished with a cold April, according to University of Waterloo Weather Station Coordinator Frank Seglenieks.

In March, area temperatures were above zero on a daily basis for just the second time in a century.

Overall, the monthly average finished three degrees above what we generally experience in March.

In his monthly update, Seglenieks says the warm weather we experienced in March carried on into the first week of April but things went south soon after.

Despite the warm start and a warm finish, it was still a degree below the average temperature for April as the temperature peaked at just 17.0 C.

The tale of two weather months also extended to precipitation as well.

In March, the region saw well above average precipitation, according to Seglenieks, finishing almost 25 per cent above average.

Last month, it was pretty dry until the final day of the month where the area was drenched.

The weather station would have recorded below-average moisture if not for the 20 mm of rain which we experienced last Thursday.