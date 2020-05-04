Peterborough man charged with fentanyl possession in city’s west-end

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing a drug-related charge following an investigation into suspicious persons on Friday, police say.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4:40 p.m., officers received a call about two suspicious men walking in the area of Lansdowne Street West heading towards Brealey Drive in the city’s west end. Police say officers were informed that one of the men was possibly carrying a weapon.

Officers responded to the scene and found the suspects still in the area.

During the investigation, police say one of the men was placed under investigative detention and a weapons search was conducted. Officers did not find a weapon, but the man was found to be in possession of fentanyl, according to police.

Jordon Allan Edgerton, 26, of Brealey Drive, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 14, police said Monday.