Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 4

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday:

370 new coronavirus cases, 84 deaths in Ontario as total cases reach 17,923

Ontario reported 370 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 17,923 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,300 as 84 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 12,505 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 69.8 per cent of cases.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 60.1 per cent of all cases in the province.

1:17 Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario premier calls for national contact tracing plan Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario premier calls for national contact tracing plan

Longo’s customers must wear masks starting May 4

Longo’s says customers wanting to shop at their locations are required to wear masks starting on May 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Guests are required to wear a mask or face covering while in the store,” Longo’s said in a statement on their website. “Please bring one with you to keep everyone safe.”

Longo’s said it will have masks for purchase if a customer does not bring a mask or face covering.

The mask requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2, the grocery chain said.

Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre cancels all outdoor summer festivals

Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre announced Monday that it has cancelled all outdoor summer festivals in 2020.

“We are making this difficult decision out of an abundance of caution to protect the health and safety of our staff, the artists involved and our visitors,” said Harboufront Centre CEO Marah Braye in a press release. “We are disappointed, but health and safety will always be our top priority.”

The cancelled summer season would have run from July 1 to Labour Day (Sept. 7).

Ontario reaches testing goal

Ontario has reached its goal of significantly increasing daily testing by early May.

Over the past several days, the province has conducted over 16,000 tests per day, which the government previously said they hoped to reach by May 6.

On Monday, government figures showed a slight dip in testing with just over 14,500 tests conducted within the past 24 hours.

“We’ve been working around the clock to establish a vast and robust testing regime, which is critical in our fight against this deadly virus,” Premier Doug Ford said in a statement.

“We’re now exceeding our target of 16,000 tests a day, with many of those tests aimed at protecting our long-term care residents and staff. This important milestone provides a strong foundation for gradually reopening our economy and getting people back to work, while protecting the health and safety of all Ontarians.”

2:22 Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says province now leading country in number and per capita daily testing Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says province now leading country in number and per capita daily testing