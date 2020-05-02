Menu

Train derails south of Brandon, Man.

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted May 2, 2020 5:50 pm
.
. Facebook: Boissevain Morton Fire Department

An investigation is ongoing after a train derailed south of Brandon, Man., on Saturday morning.

RCMP say six railcars had derailed from a CP train, with four of them being off the tracks and being on their sides.

RCMP say the cars contained grain and there is no risk to the public.

The Boissevain Morton Fire Department says there were no injuries and asked people to avoid the area as the roads were soft and they didn’t want to see any further accidents.

