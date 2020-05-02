Hundreds of Quebec aerospace workers to be laid off at Airbus and Pratt & Whitney

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly 700 workers are to be laid off in Quebec by two of the province’s main aerospace companies, Airbus Canada Limited Partnership and Pratt & Whitney Canada.

Half of the employees will be laid off Monday for an undetermined period of time in Mirabel, where the A220, the former Bombardier C Series, commercial aircraft is assembled.

Airbus Canada spokeswoman Marcella Cortellazi says the layoffs will last until it has “a clearer visibility” of its activities.

Engine manufacturer Pratt says it will cut more than 343 jobs on May 22 when its order book is reduced due to the airline industry being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Quebec government is allowing manufacturing companies to restart their operations on May 11, but restrictions on the number of employees that can work won’t be lifted until May 25.

Concerned about not being eligible for the federal emergency wage subsidy, Airbus says it will nevertheless pay $847, less applicable deductions, to more than 470 of its workers next week while awaiting their return on May 11.

