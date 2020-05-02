Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 2

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday:

Ontario reports 511 new cases as hospitalizations decline

Ontario reported 511 new cases Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 17,119.

Fifty-five new deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 1,176.

Over 11,300 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 66.5 per cent of all confirmed cases.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 977 (down by 40), with 221 in intensive care (down by four) and 154 on a ventilator (down by 21). More than 11 per cent of cases in Ontario have resulted in hospitalization.

Ford slams 2nd Toronto protest

Ontario Premier Doug Ford criticized a group protesting coronavirus-related restrictions at Queen’s Park on Saturday, the second such event in as many weeks.

Ford said he observed the Canadian flag being held upside down at the protest, which he called “the utmost disrespect.”

“What just burns me up more than anything, more than them standing out there, is I look out the window and I see our Canadian flag being flown upside down,” Ford said a press conference.

Police said no physical distancing tickets were handed out at the event.

3rd personal support worker dies

A personal support worker in North York has died of COVID-19, marking the third publicly known case of a PSW dying of the disease.

SEUI Healthcare, which represents over 60,000 front-line health-care workers in Ontario, said the worker was an employee at Downsview Long Term Care.

“Our union is mourning the loss of this beautiful soul who proudly served the North York community for over 24 years and we offer our most sincere condolences to her extended family and her union sisters and brothers who remember her fondly,” SEIU Healthcare president Sharleen Stewart said in a statement.

