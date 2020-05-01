Peterborough police dog Chase locates cocaine in vehicle during traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Peterborough woman is facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop in which Police Service Dog Chase located cocaine inside the vehicle on Tuesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, an officer on patrol in the area of Charlotte and Rubidge streets conducted a traffic stop around 9:20 a.m. that morning, after observing a vehicle failing to stop properly at a traffic light.

Police discovered the driver was currently under suspension from driving.

The canine unit also attended the scene. Chase searched the vehicle and indicated there were drugs in the area of the driver’s seat, according to police.

Officers searched and located cocaine allegedly concealed beside the driver’s seat.

Peterborough police dog Chase reportedly found drugs inside a vehicle, which led to the arrest of a man. Peterborough Police Service

Lindsay Ann Musgrave, 40, of Stormont Street, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine; driving while under suspension and improper Stop – traffic signal at intersection.

Story continues below advertisement

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 22, police said.

1:43 Peterborough Paramedics are assisting in flattening the COVID-19 curve Peterborough Paramedics are assisting in flattening the COVID-19 curve