Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 1

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday:

421 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total rises to 16,608 cases with 1,121 deaths

Ontario reported 421 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 16,608 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,121 as 39 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 10,825 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 65.2 per cent of cases.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 59.5 per cent of all cases in the province.

The province has completed 294,054 tests so far for the virus. This is up 16,532 tests from the previous day — the highest number of tests completed in a 24-hour period.

Ontario allows certain businesses, workplaces to reopen May 4

The Ontario government says it is allowing certain business and workplaces to reopen on May 4, as long as they comply with strict public health measures set out during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some businesses permitted to start back up include seasonal businesses and some essential construction projects.

On Monday, May 4 at 12:01 a.m., if they are following the proper health and safety guidelines, the province said these businesses will be permitted to begin operations.

When it comes to enforcement, Ford told reporters that it will be up to bylaw officers across the province.

‘Flatten the visitor curve’ – Toronto waterfront BIA asks people to visit at off-peak hours

The waterfront BIA is asking people to “flatten the visitor curve” by only visiting Toronto’s beaches and waterfront at off-peak hours.

“The water is always a popular destination for people who want to get out and enjoy the warm weather,” said Tim Kocur, executive director of the Waterfront BIA in a press release Friday.

“But public health is paramount right now. We encourage everyone to stay at home or visit during non-peak hours if you do choose to visit the waterfront this weekend.”

Visits before 11 a.m. or after 6 p.m. are encouraged to avoid crowding and to ensure physical distancing.

City of Burlington bans drive-by processions, parades of more than 5 vehicles

The City of Burlington says it is banning drive-by processions and parades — viewed as ways to see loved ones during special occasions — of more than five vehicles due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Upon review of provincial emergency orders, any parade larger than five vehicles at one time would be prohibited,” the city said in a news release.

The city said drive-by visits to family and friends are one unique way people have managed to abide by physical-distancing measures while still celebrating significant milestones such as birthdays, weddings, retirements and health progress by waving and offering some cheer.

However, the city said it has noted that some of these processions have grown significantly in size, duration and frequency.

Halton Region Public Health said it discourages parades but has provided some guidelines to allow for the limited ability of small-scale, local processions.