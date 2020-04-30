Coronavirus: More than 50 per cent of cases in Peterborough and area declared resolved

Send this page to someone via email

For the third-straight day, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus remain at 86, Peterborough Public Health reported late Thursday afternoon.

According to the health unit’s situation report, 44 of the 86 cases have now been declared resolved which is approximately 51 per cent of the all cases.

The report from Public Health Ontario on Thursday morning notes a third death. However, on Thursday afternoon the health unit clarified a woman in her 70s – while COVID-19 positive – did not die because of the virus.

Later today a third death will be reported online here https://t.co/oUDDvpcEGm, and while this woman in her 70s was COVID-19 positive, the virus was not the cause of her death. She passed away at Hospice, and our sincere condolences to her family and friends. — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) April 30, 2020

“She passed away at Hospice Peterborough,” the health unit stated. “Our sincere condolences to her family and friends.”

The first death reported was on April 9 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre and the second death related to COVID-19 was on April 18 involving a patient in palliative care at St. Joseph’s at Fleming.

The health unit’s report for a second day in a row stated the number of confirmed negative cases and the pending test results were unavailable.

Outbreaks remain declared at:

Empress Gardens Retirement Residence

Extendicare Lakefield

Peterborough Retirement Residence

St. John’s Senior Centre

St. Joseph’s at Fleming

On Wednesday, the health unit posted its weekly situational update.

HALIBURTON, KAWARTHA, PINE RIDGE DISTRICT HEALTH UNIT

The Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported for the second-straight day 157 confirmed cases in its jurisdiction. That includes 137 cases (seven hospitalized) in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Of the 137 cases, 96 are now resolved.

All seven cases in Haliburton County and 13 cases in Northumberland County have been resolved, the health unit notes.

There have been 32 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 28 of them associated with the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon. Outbreaks remain declared at Pinecrest, Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay and Case Manor Community Care long-term care in Bobcaygeon.

Northumberland County: 13 (13 resolved).

