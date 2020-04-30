2 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region, total now 61

Send this page to someone via email

After a fairly long lull in new cases, the Kingston region has recorded two new cases of the novel coronavirus.

KFL&A Public Health’s website shows there are now a total of 61 cases in the region, with 56 people officially recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The aera’s COVID-19 numbers peaked in early April, and have stayed relatively static over the last month, only growing by 10 over the last two weeks.

A total of 4,203 tests have been completed in the region.

Kingston’s last case of COVID-19 was identified this past weekend, in a health-care worker.

It’s unclear how the two new cases of the virus were transmitted, since KFL&A Public Health does not give specific details about their COVID-19 cases, unlike some public health units.

They do give overall exposure numbers, with nearly half of all cases transmitted through close contact, about 20 per cent through community transmission and 30 per cent from travel.