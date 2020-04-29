New Brunswick Grade 12 students encouraged to enrol early in universities: province

Send this page to someone via email

On Monday, the government of New Brunswick said they’re encouraging Grade 12 students to get an early start on their post-secondary education by enrolling in distance learning offered through the spring and summer intersession courses.

This move to start early has begun in partnership with the University of New Brunswick, St. Thomas University, Mount Allison University and the Université de Moncton.

“Even though schools across the province are closed, we remain committed to helping students continue their education,” said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy.

“If students have the opportunity to excel, that should be encouraged. That is why we are working with our partners to ensure interested Grade 12 students accepted into one of the province’s publicly-funded universities can begin working towards completing their post-secondary programs.”

With parental consent, the province said students who are on track to graduate in June may enrol in intersession courses, which are aimed at helping students smoothly transition from high school to university, to acquire credits towards their degree beginning in the fall.

For example, the University of New Brunswick (UNB) will be offering introductory courses and remote learning skill-building workshops to help students gain the skills they need to succeed in the post-secondary environment.

On the other hand, Grade 12 students admitted to Mount Allison University for the fall are eligible to enrol and choose from more than 20 first-year and second-year online courses in the arts, science and music for the spring/summer term.

Other universities across the province are also offering online learning courses and workshops.

According to the province, the courses being offered will be available online with no physical attendance required. Standard intersession fees will also apply.

