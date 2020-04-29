Kitchener launches portal to showcase virtual programming

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kitchener has launched a new portal called Active at Home, which is designed to provide residents with a wide range of free activities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Josh Joseph, who manages the neighbourhood development office for the city, says Kitchener is just trying to keep connected with residents while also giving them solid programming they are used to receiving.

“The city has always provided a wide range of programs for people of all ages and abilities,” he explained. “So even though there’s physical distancing practices going on, we’re still committed to connecting with residents.”

The portal showcases offerings from the city as well as some community-led initiatives.

“It’s about putting all that stuff in one place, updating it often and giving people an opportunity to connect still during these times,” he told Global News.

He says there is a tour of the Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory, eco home bingo and home pollinator guides.

“From the community side, I would say there’s been a lot of organic development happening by neighbourhood associations, resident groups, community partners, there’s already so much stuff happening,” Joseph explained.

Joseph says he is hoping that members of the community will send in their activities as they might be listed as well.

He is hoping Kitchenerites will continue using the website as a resource as the pandemic continues.

“We’ll just keep adding programs as they become available.”