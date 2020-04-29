Premier John Horgan to provide COVID-19 update, take media questions

Premier John Horgan is expected to extend the British Columbia’s COVID-19 state of emergency on Wednesday.
Horgan is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1:15 p.m. from the press theatre at the B.C. legislature.
Horgan is also expected to outline when the province should expect to see a plan around easing restrictions.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is working closely with Horgan and the provincial cabinet around next steps to re-open parts of life in British Columbia.
