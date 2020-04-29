Menu

Politics

Premier John Horgan to provide COVID-19 update, take media questions

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted April 29, 2020 3:43 pm
Premier John Horgan answers questions at a press conference in the Hall of Honour at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 7, 2019. Horgan says it's the best of times for cannabis users in British Columbia, but they could be even better. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito.
Premier John Horgan answers questions at a press conference in the Hall of Honour at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Premier John Horgan is expected to extend the British Columbia’s COVID-19 state of emergency on Wednesday.

Horgan is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1:15 p.m. from the press theatre at the B.C. legislature.

READ MORE: B.C. premier extends COVID-19 state of emergency, offers few details on future

Horgan is also expected to outline when the province should expect to see a plan around easing restrictions.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is working closely with Horgan and the provincial cabinet around next steps to re-open parts of life in British Columbia.

Horgan’s press conference will be streamed live here and on the Global BC Facebook page, and broadcast on CKNW AM 980 and BC1.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusJohn HorganCovid19State Of EmergencyPress ConferencePremierPremier John HorganHorganrestrictionsEasing Restrictions
