Premier John Horgan to provide COVID-19 update, take media questions

Send this page to someone via email

Premier John Horgan is expected to extend the British Columbia’s COVID-19 state of emergency on Wednesday.

Horgan is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1:15 p.m. from the press theatre at the B.C. legislature.

Horgan is also expected to outline when the province should expect to see a plan around easing restrictions.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is working closely with Horgan and the provincial cabinet around next steps to re-open parts of life in British Columbia.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Horgan’s press conference will be streamed live here and on the Global BC Facebook page, and broadcast on CKNW AM 980 and BC1.

Story continues below advertisement