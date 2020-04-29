New Brunswick to provide Wednesday update on coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide an update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday.

The update comes after Russell and Higgs announced two significant changes in Tuesday’s press briefing: expanding the scope of testing and restricting temporary foreign workers from entering New Brunswick.

So far, the number of confirmed cases stands at 118, with no new cases of the virus being reported.

Russell also announced that new symptoms are being added to the list that determines when a coronavirus test is administered. The new symptoms include a new onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell and, in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes.

According to Russell, in the case of children with purple markings on their fingers or toes, testing will be done even if none of the other symptoms are present.

Higgs also announced Tuesday that with so many outbreaks of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in surrounding jurisdictions, the province’s borders will remain closed for temporary foreign workers.

“Under normal circumstances, we welcome foreign temporary workers, as they play an important role in New Brunswick’s continued economic growth,” said Higgs. “But right now, the risk of allowing more people to enter the province is simply too great.”

The province’s update is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. AT and will be streamed live online.

More to come.