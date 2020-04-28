Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid in random shooting death of Winnipeg man who was feeding stray cats: police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 28, 2020 3:14 pm
Updated April 28, 2020 3:19 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg on Nov. 5, 2019.
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg on Nov. 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A Winnipeg man is in custody after what appears to have been a random shooting on the afternoon of April 15 in a back lane between Elgin Avenue and Ross Avenue, police say.

Darian John Thomas, 20, is facing charges of second-degree murder, attempting to commit murder using a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent and carrying a concealed weapon in connection with the death of Brian James Brisson, 57.

Police said Brisson was believed to have been feeding stray cats in the area at the time of the shooting.

READ MORE: Man shot in Winnipeg’s North End

Just before Brisson was attacked, police said a 21-year-old man cleaning debris out of another nearby lane was also shot at, although he managed to escape unharmed.

Thomas was arrested Monday in the Centennial neighbourhood. Police said he doesn’t appear to have any connection to either victim, nor does there appear to be any provocation for either incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

22-year-old dead after third Winnipeg police shooting in 10 days
22-year-old dead after third Winnipeg police shooting in 10 days
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingWinnipeg policeHomicideSecond Degree MurderFirearmsWinnipeg homicideWinnipeg murderWinnipeg shootingcrime in winnipeg
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.