Charges laid in random shooting death of Winnipeg man who was feeding stray cats: police

A Winnipeg man is in custody after what appears to have been a random shooting on the afternoon of April 15 in a back lane between Elgin Avenue and Ross Avenue, police say.

Darian John Thomas, 20, is facing charges of second-degree murder, attempting to commit murder using a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent and carrying a concealed weapon in connection with the death of Brian James Brisson, 57.

Police said Brisson was believed to have been feeding stray cats in the area at the time of the shooting.

Just before Brisson was attacked, police said a 21-year-old man cleaning debris out of another nearby lane was also shot at, although he managed to escape unharmed.

Thomas was arrested Monday in the Centennial neighbourhood. Police said he doesn’t appear to have any connection to either victim, nor does there appear to be any provocation for either incident.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

