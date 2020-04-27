Century-old gravestones at Surrey, B.C. cemetery vandalized: historical society

Send this page to someone via email

Seven gravestones at Surrey Centre Cemetery, some more than a century old, have been vandalized.

Someone knocked down and destroyed the nearly one-metre tall gravestones, according to the Surrey Historical Society, which are located in Surrey Centre Cemetery’s pioneer section last week.

The damaged grave markers included ones belonging to the McCallum and Elliott families, who have deep roots in the province and who are the subject of local cemetery tours.

Michael Gibbs of the Surrey Historical Society said the gravestones weren’t damaged beyond repair and will likely be restored.

“This is a sad story,” he said. “We don’t need a lot more sad stories, but there is a bright side around it. Maybe it’ll make people aware of our heritage and how important it is.”

Deeply saddened to see the damage caused by vandals at the Surrey Centre cemetery in the pioneer’s section. Some of these headstones were over a century old. #cloverdalebc pic.twitter.com/eNwMXtWprn — Surrey Historical Society (@SocietySurrey) April 27, 2020