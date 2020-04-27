Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Century-old gravestones at Surrey, B.C. cemetery vandalized: historical society

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 9:23 pm
Several gravestones at a Surrey cemetery have been damaged.
Several gravestones at a Surrey cemetery have been damaged. Surrey Historical Society

Seven gravestones at Surrey Centre Cemetery, some more than a century old, have been vandalized.

Someone knocked down and destroyed the nearly one-metre tall gravestones, according to the Surrey Historical Society, which are located in Surrey Centre Cemetery’s pioneer section last week.

READ MORE: ‘It was extremely shocking’: Woman says mom’s headstone moved twice in PoCo cemetery

The damaged grave markers included ones belonging to the McCallum and Elliott families, who have deep roots in the province and who are the subject of local cemetery tours.

West Broadway organization on vandalism
West Broadway organization on vandalism

Michael Gibbs of the Surrey Historical Society said the gravestones weren’t damaged beyond repair and will likely be restored.

“This is a sad story,” he said. “We don’t need a lot more sad stories, but there is a bright side around it. Maybe it’ll make people aware of our heritage and how important it is.”

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SurreyVandalismLower MainlandSurrey B.C.Cemetery vandalismgraveyard vandalismSurrey cemetery vandalismSurrey cemetery vandalized
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.