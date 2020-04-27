Menu

$30,000 worth of stolen goods recovered after string of Quinte West storage locker break-ins

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 4:45 pm
Updated April 27, 2020 4:47 pm
U-Haul bodies infants storage locker Winnipeg Andrea Giesbrecht
Quinte West arrested four people following seven break-ins at storage lockers in the area. Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News

Four people have been arrested for a string of break-ins and thefts from storage lockers in the Quinte West region.

OPP say they began investigating seven break-and-enters on April 16, after receiving a report about a theft.

On April 22, OPP executed search warrants in storage lockers at the Glen Miller and Frankford neighbourhoods, at the same storage facilities where the thefts had taken place, and at a home on Crowne Street in Trenton.

At these three locations, OPP say they found $30,000 worth of stolen items, including electronics, camping gear, furniture, comic books and other collectibles.

OPP arrested four people as a result of these search warrants.

Natasha Moroney, 44, of Trenton and Joshua Morgan, 28, of Foxboro, were jointly charged with two counts each of possession of property obtained by crime over and under $5,000 and one count of failing to comply with a court order.

Morgan was additionally charged with seven counts of break and enter, two counts of failing to comply with a probation order and one count of failing to comply with a court order.

Zachary Vautour, 24, of Frankford was arrested on April 26 and charged with seven counts of break and enter, two counts each of possession of property obtained by crime over and under $5,000 and failing to comply with a court order.

Finally, 36-year-old Damion Lavanious, of Trenton, was also arrested on April 26, in Belleville and is facing seven counts of break and enter, two counts each of possession of property obtained by crime over and under $5,000, three counts of failing to comply with a probation order and two count of failing to comply with a court order.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPBreak And EntersQuinte West OPPOPP Quinte WestBreak and enter Quinte Westquinte west break insquinte west storage locker theftsstorage locker break insstorage locker thefts
