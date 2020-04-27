Police shutter fake ID lab in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police say they have shuttered a fake ID lab in Cambridge and arrested a 28-year-old man following a two-month investigation.
They say officers executed a warrant at a business which was located on Franklin Boulevard where they seized a large number of items including an embosser, computers, created identification, credit cards and stolen mail.
Officers also found methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to police.
The suspect is facing a number of charges including fraud over $5000, identity theft, trafficking in identity information, possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a computer.
