Police shutter fake ID lab in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police say they have shuttered a fake ID lab in Cambridge and arrested a 28-year-old man following a two-month investigation.

They say officers executed a warrant at a business which was located on Franklin Boulevard where they seized a large number of items including an embosser, computers, created identification, credit cards and stolen mail.

Officers also found methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to police.

The suspect is facing a number of charges including fraud over $5000, identity theft, trafficking in identity information, possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a computer.

A 28-year-old Cambridge male has been arrested after the Fraud branch dismantles an identity fraud lab at a business on Franklin Blvd in Cambridge.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8374 or @WaterlooCrime. pic.twitter.com/FGAlCPdeNz — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) April 27, 2020

