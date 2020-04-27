Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police shutter fake ID lab in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 4:14 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they have shuttered a fake ID lab in Cambridge and arrested a 28-year-old man following a two-month investigation.

They say officers executed a warrant at a business which was located on Franklin Boulevard where they seized a large number of items including an embosser, computers, created identification, credit cards and stolen mail.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Cambridge, Ont. woman arrested, accused of coughing on senior in Starbucks drive-thru

Officers also found methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to police.

The suspect is facing a number of charges including fraud over $5000, identity theft, trafficking in identity information, possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a computer.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeCambridgeWaterloo crimeCambridge crime
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.