Woman killed after jumping from moving vehicle near Stonewall, Man.: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 5:20 pm
Updated April 27, 2020 5:24 pm
A 31-year-old woman is dead after police say she exited a moving vehicle on a highway near Stonewall early Sunday.
A 31-year-old woman is dead after police say she exited a moving vehicle on a highway near Stonewall early Sunday. File / Global News

A woman is dead after police say she jumped from a moving vehicle near Stonewall, Man.

The woman, 31, and a 34-year-old male driver were heading north on Hwy 322, near Hwy 6, around 1:10 a.m. Sunday when the woman is believed to have exited the moving vehicle, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the woman sustained significant injuries and died at the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate with help from a forensic collision reconstructionist.

