Woman killed after jumping from moving vehicle near Stonewall, Man.: RCMP

A woman is dead after police say she jumped from a moving vehicle near Stonewall, Man.

The woman, 31, and a 34-year-old male driver were heading north on Hwy 322, near Hwy 6, around 1:10 a.m. Sunday when the woman is believed to have exited the moving vehicle, according to police.

On Apr 26, at 1:10 am, #rcmpmb responded to a motor vehicle collision on #MBHwy322, in the RM of Rosser. A female passenger exited a moving vehicle and sustained significant injuries. The 31yo female was pronounced deceased at the scene. Stonewall RCMP continue to investigate. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 27, 2020

Police say the woman sustained significant injuries and died at the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate with help from a forensic collision reconstructionist.

