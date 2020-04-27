Woman killed after jumping from moving vehicle near Stonewall, Man.: RCMP

A woman is dead after police say she jumped from a moving vehicle near Stonewall, Man.
The woman, 31, and a 34-year-old male driver were heading north on Hwy 322, near Hwy 6, around 1:10 a.m. Sunday when the woman is believed to have exited the moving vehicle, according to police.
Police say the woman sustained significant injuries and died at the scene.
RCMP continue to investigate with help from a forensic collision reconstructionist.
