2 people sent to hospital after west Edmonton apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation Monday morning after a fire at an apartment in Edmonton’s west end.

Crews were called to the building at 94 Avenue and 149 Street at 9:10 a.m.

Fire officials said six units arrived five minutes later, and there was smoke showing from a second-storey suite in the building.

READ MORE: Fire tears through houses under construction in southwest Edmonton

Due to the building’s materials, the fire was declared under control by 9:35 a.m.

“Fortunately, the whole inside of that building is all cinder block,” said Malcolm Hills, district chief with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

“It was very easy, it was all contained to the one suite.” Tweet This

A second alarm had been declared by crews at 9:26 a.m. as a precaution but was cancelled by 9:32 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire was put out quickly due to the building materials, according to officials. Global News

The two people who were taken to hospital were both from the suite involved in the fire.

The entire building was evacuated due to the fire and the Emergency Support Response Team is helping connect residences with resources.

Investigators are working to determine a cause.

There was also a cat in the suite, who was rescued.