Peterborough man charged with brandishing knife in downtown: police

A Peterborough man is facing charges, including assault with a weapon, following a Sunday morning incident in the downtown area.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:50 a.m. the suspect and another known man exchanged words in the area of Aylmer and Hunter streets. Police say the suspect threatened and assaulted the victim and then brandished a knife toward him.

The victim left the area and reported the incident to police.

Officers a short time later located the suspect inside a Charlotte Street store, where he was placed under arrest.

Adam James Dudley, 31, of Aylmer Street North, was charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was held in custody and made a court appearance in Peterborough later that day, police stated.

