Health

New Brunswick to give update on COVID-19 response Monday

By Silas Brown Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 11:46 am
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks with the media in Fredericton, New Brunswick on Monday February 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks with the media in Fredericton, New Brunswick on Monday February 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

New Brunswick officials will provide an update on the novel coronavirus pandemic after a weekend of loosened restrictions.

The province announced a four-phase plan to begin reopening the province on Friday. The first phase allows families to form two household “bubbles” along with a number of outdoor activities.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: New Brunswick records no new cases for the 8th day in a row

New Brunswick hasn’t reported a new case of the virus for eight days. Of the 118 confirmed cases 111 people have recovered meaning just seven cases are active.

Many New Brunswickers were able to spend the weekend outside in the province’s parks for the first time since the government declared a state of emergency in March.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

READ MORE: How New Brunswick’s four-step plan to recover from COVID-19 works

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickBlaine HiggsDr. Jennifer RussellHiggsCOVID-19 economic recovery plan
