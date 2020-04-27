Menu

Crime

Man accused of stealing back vehicle impounded the day before: Belleville police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 11:21 am
Belleville police arrested a man they say stole his vehicle back from a tow company after it was impounded earlier this weekend.
A Belleville man decided to take his vehicle back after it was confiscated from him and impounded the previous day, according to police.

On April 24, a man was charged by police with driving his vehicle with a suspended licence and no insurance.

The vehicle was then impounded.

The next day, around 8:30 a.m., police say the suspect broke into a towing company’s impound yard and stole the vehicle back.

On April 26, Belleville police charged 31-year-old William McInnis with breaking and entering and mischief under $5,000.

He is set to appear in a Belleville court at the end of June to answer to his charges.

