32-year-old inmate dies at Stony Mountain

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted April 26, 2020 5:18 pm
Stony Mountain Institution.
Stony Mountain Institution. Global News

An inmate at the Stony Mountain Institition has died.

In a news release Correctional Service Canada says 32-year-old Farron Cory Rowan died on Sunday while in custody.

Officer's throat slashed at Stony Mountain Institution: correctional officers union

The CSC says at the time of his death, Rowan had been serving a sentence of three years and five months for a robbery and stealing a motor vehicle/vessel.

The CSC says the inmate’s next of kin have been notified of his death and there will be a review done on the circumstances.

CSC says the police and the coroner have been notified.

