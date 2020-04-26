32-year-old inmate dies at Stony Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

An inmate at the Stony Mountain Institition has died.

In a news release Correctional Service Canada says 32-year-old Farron Cory Rowan died on Sunday while in custody.

The CSC says at the time of his death, Rowan had been serving a sentence of three years and five months for a robbery and stealing a motor vehicle/vessel.

The CSC says the inmate’s next of kin have been notified of his death and there will be a review done on the circumstances.

CSC says the police and the coroner have been notified.

Story continues below advertisement