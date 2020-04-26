Two barns burn down in grass fire east of Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Regina firefighters were able to quickly contain a blaze east of the city, Saturday.

Officials say a call for an out of control grass fire came in just before 1 p.m.

Water had to be shuttled out to fight the fire which burned throughout the afternoon on a property north of the Trans-Canada Highway.

While a pair of old barns were lost in the flames, fire crews were able to save the home on the property.

No animals or humans were injured.

