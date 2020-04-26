Snow coming to most of Nova Scotia on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says a large swath of Nova Scotia is set to receive as much as 15 cm of snow over Monday and into Tuesday.

The agency has issued a special weather statement for northern, central and eastern Nova Scotia as well as the southern half of Cape Breton.

A slow-moving weather system is expected to stall just south of the province on Monday and Tuesday, bringing stretches of rain and snow over both days.

Environment Canada says parts of the province could see between a few cms to 15 cms of snow.

Northern and eastern parts of the province are likely to receive most of the snow which will be heavy and wet.

