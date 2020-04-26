Menu

Snow coming to most of Nova Scotia on Monday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted April 26, 2020 12:56 pm
The Craig Blake, a passenger ferry, crosses Halifax harbour in a snow squall from Dartmouth, N.S. on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. .
The Craig Blake, a passenger ferry, crosses Halifax harbour in a snow squall from Dartmouth, N.S. on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. . The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan

Environment Canada says a large swath of Nova Scotia is set to receive as much as 15 cm of snow over Monday and into Tuesday.

The agency has issued a special weather statement for northern, central and eastern Nova Scotia as well as the southern half of Cape Breton.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia to provide temporary financial help for small businesses

A slow-moving weather system is expected to stall just south of the province on Monday and Tuesday, bringing stretches of rain and snow over both days.

Environment Canada says parts of the province could see between a few cms to 15 cms of snow.

Global News Morning Forecast: April 23
Global News Morning Forecast: April 23

Northern and eastern parts of the province are likely to receive most of the snow which will be heavy and wet.

