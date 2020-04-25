Menu

Crime

No active shooter in Canmore despite social media chatter: RCMP

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted April 25, 2020 10:40 pm
RCMP said reports of an active shooter in Canmore, Alta., on Saturday, April 25, 2020 were false.
RCMP said reports of an active shooter in Canmore, Alta., on Saturday, April 25, 2020 were false. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

Despite reports of an active shooter in Canmore on Saturday, police confirmed it was a false alarm.

RCMP responded to a complaint about a man with a long gun near Highway 1 and the Canmore Hospital after 6 p.m.

Using service dogs, police flooded the area and locked down the hospital for 40 minutes. Officers determined that “the complaint was unsubstantiated.”

“Contrary to what was reported on social media, there was not an active shooter in the area. Police confirm that there is no threat to public safety,” RCMP said in a news release.

