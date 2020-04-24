Coronavirus: 2 more confirmed cases in Interior Health region, total now 158

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial health officials announced 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C. on Friday, including two in the Interior Health region.

For the Interior, that pushed the number of cases up to 158. Last Friday, there were 150 confirmed cases.

This week began with 153 cases and stayed that way until Thursday, when three more cases were announced, pushing the region’s total to 156.

Also Thursday, health officials declared an outbreak at a long-term care home in Kelowna. Interior Health said the person who tested positive was a staff member, not a resident.

On Friday, health officials said there were no new outbreaks in long-term care, assisted living or acute care homes during the past 24 hours.

According to the province, there are just two long-term care facilities where outbreaks have been declared, with the other being the Kootenay Street Village in Cranbrook.

Overall, there are now 1,853 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

“Every health region in British Columbia has patients with COVID-19,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix said in a joint press release on Friday.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases elsewhere throughout B.C:

Vancouver Coastal Health region: 767

Fraser Health region: 772

Vancouver Island Health region: 114

Northern B.C. Health region: 42

Henry and Dix also announced four new deaths on Friday, which pushed B.C.’s death total to 98.

Continuing on, the province said there are 10 confirmed positive cases connected to the Kearl Lake project in Alberta.

The province also said:

1,114 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and no longer require isolation.

96 people are in hospital, including 41 in intensive care.

“Maintaining a safe physical distance, washing hands frequently and staying home when ill,” said the release, “continue to be the best things we can do to protect our communities and continue to bend the curve.”

It continued, saying, “while our weekends are a time to unwind and relax, the exception is with these important health measures. As you get outside and safely spend time with loved ones, let’s continue to stay strong and show care and compassion to those around us, by ensuring we do not undo all of our hard work and sacrifice.”

According to a website tracking COVID-19, there were 2,790,986 cases as of 5 p.m., on Friday.

The U.S. had the most cases at 890,524, and was followed by Spain (219,764), Italy (192,994), France (159,495) and Germany (154,545). Canada was 12th at 44,526.