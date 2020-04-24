City of Waterloo to host virtual Canada Day celebration amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Waterloo says it will be holding its Canada Day event online rather than in person due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s widely understood that when restrictions are eventually lifted, it will be a slow and gradual process,” Tim Anderson, Waterloo’s chief administrative officer, said in a statement.

“Given the advance planning time it takes to run a community-wide event such as Canada Day, we felt it was prudent to announce now that we would not be staging an event at Waterloo Park as originally scheduled on July 1.”

This was the first year that the city was to hold an event after the University of Waterloo announced that it would no longer be hosting a celebration as a cost-cutting measure.

The city says it is still working out the details of its online event but says it will be enjoyable and family-friendly.

Last week, both Kitchener and Waterloo announced they were cancelling all events on city grounds through June 30.

At the time, both said they were considering how to proceed with Canada Day celebrations.

Kitchener has yet to announce its plans for Canada’s birthday.