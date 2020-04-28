City of Calgary to update citizens on COVID-19 response on Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary will be hosting a news conference on Tuesday afternoon to update citizens on what measures are being taken in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The news conference will be held at 1 p.m. and will be streamed live in this article.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) chief Tom Sampson will be on hand to discuss the city’s response to COVID-19.

On April 27, Alberta confirmed 216 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 4,696.

Story continues below advertisement