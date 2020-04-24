Halifax Regional Police issued 7 COVID-19-related tickets this week

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police issued seven tickets over alleged violations of Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 restrictions this past week.

That brings the total number of tickets issued by Halifax Regional Police since the province declared a state of emergency to 139.

Tickets are issued under the Nova Scotia health protection and emergency management acts.

Halifax police say the majority of the 139 tickets are related to being in prohibited areas under the Emergency Management Act.

Fines under the two acts range from $697.50 to $1,000.

Officers have responded to a total 1,318 calls related to alleged COVID-19 order violations.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

