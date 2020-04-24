‘Saturday Night Live’ announces 2nd at-home episode

Send this page to someone via email

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is returning with a second at-home episode this weekend.

The episode was announced on Twitter on Thursday alongside a video of the cast joining a conference call.

“We’re back this Saturday #SNLAtHome,” the tweet read.

Story continues below advertisement

The series has not announced a possible host or musical guest for this week’s episode.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The cast of SNL returned to TV on April 11 with their first at-home show since the coronavirus outbreak.

Tom Hanks served as host for the show, and Coldplay‘s Chris Martin was featured as the musical guest.

6:42 Tom Hanks hosts SNL from home, cast connects through Zoom Tom Hanks hosts SNL from home, cast connects through Zoom

The show’s intro was also modified, showing cast members in loungewear in their respective homes, staying indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The first SNL at-home episode came after the show spent several weeks off the air because of the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to April 11, the last new SNL episode aired on March 7.

Ten days later, the weekly late-night show announced it was postponing production due to the crisis.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

— With files from Global News’ Maryam Shah