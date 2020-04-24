Police searching for Hamilton woman missing since late March

Police say they’re still looking for a woman with health-related issues who went missing in central Hamilton, Ont., on March 27.
Diane McIsaac, 51, was last seen in the area of George Street and Queen Street South.
Investigators believe McIsaac could be in the company of a friend and may not be aware that authorities are looking for her.
The missing woman is five feet eight inches with a thin build and shoulder-length brown hair.
Anyone who has seen or has information on McIsaac can reach out to police at 905-546-4725.
