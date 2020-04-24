Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 24

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday:

Ontario reports 640 new coronavirus cases, total reaches 13,519 with 763 deaths

Ontario reported 640 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and 50 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 13,519 cases.

The reported death toll has risen to 763.

Meanwhile, 7,087 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 52.4 per cent of cases.

Friday’s report marks the highest single-day increase in positive cases. Thursday saw 634 new cases.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 59.1 per cent of all cases in the province.

Toronto police issue warning over hijacking of virtual meetings

Toronto police say they have seen an increased reporting of incidents involving the hijacking of virtual meeting spaces over the last several weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Police said active investigations are underway of online video meetings being interrupted by uninvited guests who share hate-related or child sexual abuse content.

Police are urging those organizing virtual meetings to take the extra measures for security.

Ontario announces urgent rent relief funding for small businesses, landlords

The Ontario government announced Friday that it is partnering with the federal government to provide urgent relief for small businesses and landlords struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Doug Ford said his government is committing $241 million through the new Ontario-Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance Program (OCECRA).

“Today more help is here for small businesses,” Ford said at a press conference at Queen’s Park on Friday. “We’re delivering emergency commercial rent relief to our small businesses and landlords. In total over $900 million will go towards these businesses to make rent and keep people employed.”

Ford also spoke about residential tenants who also will face rent payments come May 1. Ford said he will be calling upon the federal government for a plan on that.

The premier also said that his government will release the framework for reopening the Ontario economy, early next week.

Scotiabank Arena turns into giant kitchen as MLSE looks to make 10,000 meals daily

Scotiabank Arena, home to the Maple Leafs and Raptors, has been turned into a giant kitchen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The same arena floor that saw Kawhi Leonard sink his buzzer-beater to propel the Raptors past the Philadelphia 76ers last May now houses one big food production line.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, in conjunction with its partners, is looking to prepare 10,000 meals a day to go to Toronto’s front-line health-care workers and their families as well as the city’s most vulnerable via community agencies and shelters.

MLSE is planning to run the program five days a week at least through June, delivering a half-million meals.

Canadian military arrives at 5 Ontario long-term care homes

The Canadian military arrived at five different Ontario long-term care homes that are struggling with COVID-19 outbreaks on Friday.

The armed forces were deployed to Orchard Villa in Pickering, Altamont Care Community in Scarborough, Eatonville in Etobicoke, Hawthorne Place in North York and at Holland Christian Homes’ Grace Manor in Brampton.

City of Toronto announces plans for reopening after COVID-19 pandemic

Toronto officials revealed they are looking toward the city’s “recovery” phase in its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, announcing the launch of the recovery and rebuild office.

Mayor John Tory made the announcement alongside Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, and Toronto Fire Chief and General Manager of the City’s Office of Emergency Management, Matthew Pegg, at a press conference at City Hall.

Tory said Saad Raffi will lead the office alongside Dr. David Mowat, former chief medical officer of Ontario, who will be leading the Toronto Public health effort.

— With files from The Canadian Press.