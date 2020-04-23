Menu

Crime

Chilliwack RCMP looking for armed man in pickup truck in Columbia Valley

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 23, 2020 4:12 pm
Police say the man is believed to be in the south end of Chilliwack's Columbia Valley. Google Street View

Chilliwack RCMP are asking people at the south end of Columbia Valley to exercise caution as officers respond to an “unfolding police incident.”

Police are on the lookout for a grey Toyota Tacoma pickup with a canopy and the B.C. licence plate PA558R.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Chilliwack

RCMP say the driver is “known to be in possession of firearms and his intention is unknown at this time.”

Police added they are concerned for the man’s well-being.

Anyone who sees the truck is urged not to approach it and to phone 911 immediately.

