Chilliwack RCMP looking for armed man in pickup truck in Columbia Valley

Chilliwack RCMP are asking people at the south end of Columbia Valley to exercise caution as officers respond to an “unfolding police incident.”

Police are on the lookout for a grey Toyota Tacoma pickup with a canopy and the B.C. licence plate PA558R.

RCMP say the driver is “known to be in possession of firearms and his intention is unknown at this time.”

Police added they are concerned for the man’s well-being.

Anyone who sees the truck is urged not to approach it and to phone 911 immediately.

