Fredericton to resume collecting parking fees on April 27

The City of Fredericton will reinstate parking fees for municipal meters, lots and parking garages this Monday.

It has been a little over a month since the city suspended parking fees in an effort to encourage social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the city is moving to reintroduce parking fees “in support of downtown businesses that have been offering take-out, pick-up and delivery services.”

In a press release, the city says this is also being done in advance of businesses gradually reopening when New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health “provides a path forward.”

Staff will follow COVID-19 safety protocols and ensure parking equipment are cleaned frequently.

The city recommends downloading the HotSpot app to pay for parking and avoid contact with parking meters or pay stations.

“The key to a vibrant downtown is a diverse variety of businesses and a steady turnover of available short-term customer parking, supported by longer-term employee parking options,” said Matt Savage, president of Downtown Fredericton.

“While some of our members were able to offer take-out and delivery services, others are now gradually preparing to reopen with appropriate safety protocols and welcome customers back to heart of the city.”

Fredericton Mayor Mike O’Brien said that the decision to reinstate parking payments is a first step in the direction of things returning to normal.

“We have observed that some people are using metered parking for long-term, multi-hour parking. As things start to loosen up, we want to be ready to support businesses in their reopening.”