Winnipeg mayor to speak about call for federal help during COVID-19 Thursday afternoon

Winnipeg’s mayor will speak to media Thursday after joining a group of big city mayors calling for billions of dollars in help from the federal government during COVID-19.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities says cities will need between $10 billion and $15 billion over the next six months to pay for services while they see revenues decline.

Brian Bowman is scheduled to discuss the request at a 3 p.m. press conference.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson, who chairs the federation’s big city mayors’ caucus, told The Canadian Press communities face “non-recoverable financial losses” and need the money to keep essential municipal services running.

The City of Winnipeg has declared a state of emergency and has deferred property and business taxes during the novel coronavirus, a move expected to cost an estimated $5.2 million in revenue.

A city report this week estimated the city could lose $12 million a month during the pandemic.

To offset those losses the city has already been forced to reduce discretionary spending and has temporarily laid off hundreds of non-permanent staff.

On Wednesday the city also announced it will drastically reduce Winnipeg Transit service and temporarily lay off 253 bus drivers starting next month.

–With files from The Canadian Press

