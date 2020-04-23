OPP seek 4th suspect in vehicle theft investigation in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid against three suspects and City of Kawarthas Lake OPP are seeking a fourth in an investigation into reported vehicle thefts.

On Monday night, OPP arrested three suspects following reports of individuals removing licence plates from a vehicle on St. Luke’s Road near Downeyville, Ont.

OPP say the suspects initially fled in a vehicle and were briefly pursued until police halted due to safety concerns.

The vehicle was reportedly located a short time later, and OPP say the suspects fled on foot. They were tracked and arrested by the OPP’s canine unit, emergency response team and a front-line officer.

OPP on Thursday released details of their charges.

Matthew Pidgeon-Wallace, 25, of Douro-Dummer Township, was charged with:

Three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Two counts of theft under $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of an identity document

Kathleen Laffan, 33, of Pickering, was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Theft under $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Failure to comply with a release order other than to attend court

Four counts of failure to comply with a probation order

Corrado Zagarella, 34, of Toronto, was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Two counts of theft under $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Flight from a peace officer

Operation while prohibited

Four counts of failure to comply with a probation order

They were held in custody and appeared in court in Lindsay on Tuesday.

“The suspects are believed to be involved in a number of current incidents related to vehicle thefts,” OPP stated Thursday. “Initial investigation has led to the identification of a fourth suspect, whose whereabouts is [sic] still being sought by the OPP.”

Anyone having information on this crime is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.