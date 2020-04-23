Menu

Crime

OPP seek 4th suspect in vehicle theft investigation in City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 23, 2020 11:26 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are searching for a fourth suspect in connection with a vehicle theft investigation.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are searching for a fourth suspect in connection with a vehicle theft investigation. AP Photo/Molly Riley, File

Charges have been laid against three suspects and City of Kawarthas Lake OPP are seeking a fourth in an investigation into reported vehicle thefts.

On Monday night, OPP arrested three suspects following reports of individuals removing licence plates from a vehicle on St. Luke’s Road near Downeyville, Ont.

OPP say the suspects initially fled in a vehicle and were briefly pursued until police halted due to safety concerns.

The vehicle was reportedly located a short time later, and OPP say the suspects fled on foot. They were tracked and arrested by the OPP’s canine unit, emergency response team and a front-line officer.

READ MORE: OPP arrest 3 suspects in rash of vehicle thefts in City of Kawartha Lakes

OPP on Thursday released details of their charges.

Matthew Pidgeon-Wallace, 25, of Douro-Dummer Township, was charged with:

  • Three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Two counts of theft under $5,000
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Possession of an identity document

Kathleen Laffan, 33, of Pickering, was charged with:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Theft under $5,000
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Failure to comply with a release order other than to attend court
  • Four counts of failure to comply with a probation order

Corrado Zagarella, 34, of Toronto, was charged with:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Two counts of theft under $5,000
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Flight from a peace officer
  • Operation while prohibited
  • Four counts of failure to comply with a probation order

They were held in custody and appeared in court in Lindsay on Tuesday.

“The suspects are believed to be involved in a number of current incidents related to vehicle thefts,” OPP stated Thursday. “Initial investigation has led to the identification of a fourth suspect, whose whereabouts is [sic] still being sought by the OPP.”

Anyone having information on this crime is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

OPP, Ontario Provincial Police, Theft, City of Kawartha Lakes, Kawartha Lakes, Vehicle Theft, Vehicle thefts, Douro-Dummer, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, Kawartha Lakes crime, Downeyville, Kawartha Lakes car theft
