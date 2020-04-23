OPP seek 4th suspect in vehicle theft investigation in City of Kawartha Lakes

Charges have been laid against three suspects and City of Kawarthas Lake OPP are seeking a fourth in an investigation into reported vehicle thefts.
On Monday night, OPP arrested three suspects following reports of individuals removing licence plates from a vehicle on St. Luke’s Road near Downeyville, Ont.
OPP say the suspects initially fled in a vehicle and were briefly pursued until police halted due to safety concerns.
The vehicle was reportedly located a short time later, and OPP say the suspects fled on foot. They were tracked and arrested by the OPP’s canine unit, emergency response team and a front-line officer.
OPP on Thursday released details of their charges.
Matthew Pidgeon-Wallace, 25, of Douro-Dummer Township, was charged with:
- Three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Two counts of theft under $5,000
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Possession of an identity document
Kathleen Laffan, 33, of Pickering, was charged with:
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Theft under $5,000
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Failure to comply with a release order other than to attend court
- Four counts of failure to comply with a probation order
Corrado Zagarella, 34, of Toronto, was charged with:
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Two counts of theft under $5,000
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Flight from a peace officer
- Operation while prohibited
- Four counts of failure to comply with a probation order
They were held in custody and appeared in court in Lindsay on Tuesday.
Anyone having information on this crime is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.
COMMENTS