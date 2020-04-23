Coronavirus: Montreal hospital does about-face on delivery-room partner ban

Send this page to someone via email

The Jewish General Hospital in Montreal has backed down from a controversial policy that banned partners in the delivery room for nearly three weeks.

The hospital banned partners and all other accompanying people from deliveries on April 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The policy, which ignited a firestorm of criticism, was put into place after a father-to-be reportedly lied about having symptoms of COVID-19.

In a statement, the Jewish General Hospital says patients will now be allowed one person to accompany them “during active labour and the immediate post-partum period.”

That accompanying person will be screened with a COVID-19 questionnaire before being allowed into the hospital.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

They must not present any COVID-19 symptoms, must wear a mask and may not leave the patient’s room during or after the delivery.

Story continues below advertisement