Health

Coronavirus: Montreal hospital does about-face on delivery-room partner ban

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted April 23, 2020 7:48 am
On April 22, 2020, the Jewish General Hospital altered its policy banning partners from its delivery rooms amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Jewish General Hospital Foundation

The Jewish General Hospital in Montreal has backed down from a controversial policy that banned partners in the delivery room for nearly three weeks.

The hospital banned partners and all other accompanying people from deliveries on April 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Most Quebec parents find children’s mental health impacted by coronavirus crisis — survey

The policy, which ignited a firestorm of criticism, was put into place after a father-to-be reportedly lied about having symptoms of COVID-19.

In a statement, the Jewish General Hospital says patients will now be allowed one person to accompany them “during active labour and the immediate post-partum period.”

READ MORE: Quebec requests 1,000 soldiers to help in long-term care homes hit hard by coronavirus pandemic

That accompanying person will be screened with a COVID-19 questionnaire before being allowed into the hospital.

They must not present any COVID-19 symptoms, must wear a mask and may not leave the patient’s room during or after the delivery.

