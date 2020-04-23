Vernon’s BX Creek trails closed because of rising water levels

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon’s BX Creek trails within the dog park running to Haynes Road are closed until further notice because of rising water levels.

The Regional District of North Okanagan said that the dog park remains open.

Signs notifying people of the closure have been posted, according to the regional district.

“Our staff are monitoring water levels regularly and will continue to update the public if there are changes to our trail networks due to the freshet,” Mike Fox, a regional district spokesperson, said in a news release.

As water levels continue to rise, park and trail users are reminded to keep a safe distance from streams and creeks until they return to normal.