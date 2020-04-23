Menu

Canada

Vernon’s BX Creek trails closed because of rising water levels

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted April 23, 2020 1:06 am
The Regional District of North Okanagan closed trails near the creek in its dog park. . Courtesy: Regional District of North Okanagan

Vernon’s BX Creek trails within the dog park running to Haynes Road are closed until further notice because of rising water levels.

The Regional District of North Okanagan said that the dog park remains open.

READ MORE: Possibly suspicious grass fire in Kelowna breaks out near Enterprise Way

Signs notifying people of the closure have been posted, according to the regional district.

“Our staff are monitoring water levels regularly and will continue to update the public if there are changes to our trail networks due to the freshet,” Mike Fox, a regional district spokesperson, said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: North Okanagan residents unsure where to turn as flooding Lumby, B.C. area lake threatens homes

As water levels continue to rise, park and trail users are reminded to keep a safe distance from streams and creeks until they return to normal.

OkanaganFloodingVernonNorth OkanaganRDNOregional districtClosecreekBX CreekRising Water Leveltrails closedtrails close
