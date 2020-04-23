Scott Thompson: It’s time to focus our tax dollars on less fashionable issues — like health care

Send this page to someone via email

Anyone who is old enough to remember 9/11 remembers that firefighters were the heroes of the day, and still are today.

A big post-COVID-19 question, however, is this: will front-line health-care workers feel the same love long after a vaccine is discovered?

There is no doubt that from personal service worker to doctor, the spotlight has been shone on health care — the good, the bad and the ugly — and the workers who execute it.

What many have been complaining about for decades came to light when COVID 19 started its rampage through our healthcare system.

That it’s overcrowded, under-serviced and greatly underfunded became blatantly obvious — a problem not just with supplies and testing, but our most vulnerable and seniors. At the outset of the outbreak, we realized our hospitals didn’t have the capacity to deal with the number of people who might be sick.

It has also exposed archaic systems of government that are not nimble enough to handle a modern crisis such as COVID 19 quickly and efficiently.

With COVID-19, the Ontario government opened a portal to fill both volunteer and paid health care positions. Which is great, but you have to ask: why does a health care system such as ours not have adequately qualified personnel to fill positions?

The answer is money.

For some reason, we focus on other, more fashionable incentives to spend our tax dollars on — like futile green energy schemes and teacher contracts.

COVID-19 has proven that we need to invest more not only into medical technology and other ways to deliver service, but also the frontline people who keep our health-care system running every day.

The one good thing about a tragedy or crisis like this is it reminds us what is truly important.

And if you don’t have your health, what do you have?

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​